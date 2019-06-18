Marcus Rashford Close to Signing New Contract at Manchester United

Marcus Rashford is close to signing a new long-term contract at Manchester United.

The 21-year-old has been linked with moves to Barcelona and Juventus but now looks to be committing his future to the Red Devils.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Rashford had attracted the attention of La Liga champions Barcelona and Serie A champions Juventus ,but is set to spurn their advances as he prepares to sign a new deal at Manchester United.

This is according to a report by The Times, where it is stated that negotiations are nearing completion.

Discussions over a new contract have been ongoing since last season, Rashford's current deal expires in 12 months with United having an option to extend it until 2021.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The England international is determined to help rejuvenate the Premier League giants following an abysmal season in which they finished outside of the Champions League places and without a trophy.

He insists that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær can help him learn and improve as a striker, after a season in which he hit doubles figures for goals in the Premier League for the first time.





A new deal long-term deal will earn Rashford a significant pay rise to underline his status as Manchester United's first-choice striker.

Next season we need to get back to how @ManUtd play, for me that's most important. We need to find that willingness and respond the right way ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/ygs9lLIh5D — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) May 15, 2019

The 21-year-old signing a new contract will come as a much-needed boost for Solskjær, as key duo Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba have both been heavily linked with moves away from the club.





Rashford has made 170 appearances for Manchester United since he suddenly burst onto the scene against Midtjylland in the Europa League in 2016.





He has won the Europa League, EFL Cup, FA Cup and the Community Shield at United.