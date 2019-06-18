USA and Guyana will face off in the Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday at Minnesota United's Allianz Field.

The match is the U.S. men's national team's first competitive, official match since it failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup following an October 2017 defeat in Trinidad & Tobago. That means it also marks Gregg Berhalter's first competitive match as U.S. manager. He'll be feeling some heat after the U.S. dropped consecutive tune-up friendlies to Jamaica and Venezuela on home soil, but a match against the 177th-ranked team in the world should provide the short-term antidote.

Guyana has never played the USA before and will be out to pull off a shocker ahead of subsequent group matches against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision Deportes, UniMas

