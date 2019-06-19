Alexis Claude-Maurice Turns Down Arsenal in Favour of Move to Borussia Monchengladbach

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Arsenal's interest in Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice has reportedly ended after the 21-year-old admitted to wanting to join Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach. 


The Gunners have had success in recent times with wingers named Alexis, but it seems this one is set to slip between their fingers.

According to Metro, the exciting prospect has stated: "I want to join Gladbach", after previously thought to be keen to move to the Emirates.

Andreas Schlichter/GettyImages

The wide-man made 35 appearances in Ligue 2 last season, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists. Claude-Maurice came through the youth ranks at Lorient, playing for their B team before breaking into the first-team squad in 2016.


He was thought to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal, with a €20m fee agreed. However, it now appears he has chosen 'Gladbach due to their reputation for developing young talent. 

The French forward stated: "They [Borussia Monchengladbach] are a club that focus on young players, there is a good structure, they are playing in the Europa League. I like their project, and it suits me."


Arsenal are rumoured to have just £45m to spend on transfers this summer and Unai Emery is yet to bring anyone in. Despite no incomings being announced, no less than seven players have left the club, leaving Emery with a big rebuilding job to be done.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Goalkeepers David Ospina and Petr Cech, midfielder Aaron Ramsey, defender Stephan Lichtsteiner and striker Danny Welbeck are among the big names to leave the Gunners this summer.

Arsenal will have to spend more than they are reportedly willing to if they have aspirations of challenging for a Champions League berth next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message