Alexis Claude-Maurice Turns Down Arsenal in Favour of Move to Borussia Monchengladbach

Arsenal's interest in Lorient forward Alexis Claude-Maurice has reportedly ended after the 21-year-old admitted to wanting to join Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach.





The Gunners have had success in recent times with wingers named Alexis, but it seems this one is set to slip between their fingers.

According to Metro , the exciting prospect has stated: "I want to join Gladbach", after previously thought to be keen to move to the Emirates.



Andreas Schlichter/GettyImages

The wide-man made 35 appearances in Ligue 2 last season, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists. Claude-Maurice came through the youth ranks at Lorient, playing for their B team before breaking into the first-team squad in 2016.





He was thought to have agreed personal terms with Arsenal , with a €20m fee agreed. However, it now appears he has chosen 'Gladbach due to their reputation for developing young talent.

The French forward stated: "They [Borussia Monchengladbach] are a club that focus on young players, there is a good structure, they are playing in the Europa League. I like their project, and it suits me."





Arsenal are rumoured to have just £45m to spend on transfers this summer and Unai Emery is yet to bring anyone in. Despite no incomings being announced, no less than seven players have left the club, leaving Emery with a big rebuilding job to be done.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Goalkeepers David Ospina and Petr Cech , midfielder Aaron Ramsey , defender Stephan Lichtsteiner and striker Danny Welbeck are among the big names to leave the Gunners this summer.