Mats Hummels is to rejoin Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich, both clubs confirmed on Wednesday.

Hummels played for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016, before initially agreeing a move to the reigning German champions. The central defender has spent three years with Bayern, making 188 appearances in all competitions and winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles.

Now 30, Hummels has agreed a reported three-year deal with BVB. Neither club has confirmed the agreed fee, though it's believed Dortmund will pay an initial €25m, rising to €33m in add ons.

Bayern confirmed on their website: "Mats Hummels is facing a return to Borussia Dortmund.

Einigung erzielt: Hummels vor Wechsel zu Borussia Dortmund.https://t.co/ImNUM0GN9J — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) June 19, 2019

"On Wednesday FC Bayern and BVB reached a fundamental agreement on a change of the central defender, who played for Dortmund from 2008 to 2016.

"Both parties have agreed to keep the transfer modalities confidential. To complete the transfer, Hummels now has to complete the medical check in Dortmund."