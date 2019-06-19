Chelsea Fear Antonio Rudiger Will Miss Start of 2019/20 Campaign Due to Serious Knee Injury

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Chelsea are fearful that Antonio Rudiger will be unavailable for selection at the start of the 2019/20 season, due to the knee injury he sustained back in April.

Rudiger was forced to undergo surgery on his left knee meniscus after being taken off early during Cheslea's 1-1 draw against Manchester United, which ruled him out for the final month of the campaign just gone - including the Europa League final victory against Arsenal.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to The TelegraphRudiger is not expected to recover any time soon and will not be available for Chelsea's opening Premier League game of the season against Manchester United on August 11.

The German centre-back has not suffered a setback in his rehabilitation from the injury and is said to be recovering well, but he does not wish to rush back ahead of schedule in fear of injuring himself again.

He did just that against United, as he returned from injury early to face the Red Devils, only for the decision to dramatically backfire.

Rudiger joins Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James, who are all set to miss the start of the season through injury. 

The 26-year-old has suffered knee injuries in the past, notably rupturing his cruciate ligament with Roma in 2016, which ruled him out for four months.

Speaking to Chelsea's website at the end of the season, Rudiger insisted that he would fight to get fit over the summer, saying (via The Metro): "Everything is going well, I’m very, very happy with the process and hoping to be back as soon as possible.

"It’s not my first operation, I’m experienced in this...there’s never a good time for an injury, but this time I’m very happy so I can be fit for the new season."

