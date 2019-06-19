Everton 'Set to Complete' £22m Deal With Barcelona for 2018/19 Loan Star Andre Gomes

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Everton are close to finalising a £22m deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes, who spent the 2018/19 season on loan at Goodison Park.

Gomes joined Everton on loan last August and went on to become a huge hit, making 29 appearances in all competitions. The Spaniard appears to have no future at Barcelona after difficult settling at Camp Nou, indicating that a permanent move is on the cards this summer.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Everton and West Ham have both been linked with a move for the Portuguese midfielder, but it now appears that the Toffees have all but won the race to snap him up.

The Evening Standard report that a deal is set to be completed between Everton and Barcelona, which would see the 25-year-old make the permanent move over to Merseyside for £22m.

The report goes on to add that Barcelona are looking to move on a host of players this summer to fund their 'project' for 2019/20, with Gomes being the first big name heading for the exit door.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Gomes has previously outlined how happy was during his loan spell with Everton, telling the Liverpool Echo back in April: "It was very easy to adapt here. It was, for me, a little bit different. 

"Normally, the expectation when you go to a new club in Europe, with new team-mates, it can sometimes be difficult," he added. "You never know what to expect because you don't know the other people but it was really easy here and the lads make it easy."

