Inter Loan Players: How They Got on Away From the San Siro During the 2018/19 Season

Italian giants Inter loaned out 25 players during the 2018/19 season who, for a myriad reason, were unable to gain regular football at the San Siro.

New boss Antonio Conte will be running the rule over the players during pre-season this summer, and will be eager to see if any of the former loan players can fit into his system.

The Milan-based side finished fourth in Serie A last campaign, level on points with Atalanta in third, and Conte will be looking to all avenues to improve their position.

With that in mind, here is our top six loan players that could make an impact in Antonio Conte's side.

Zinho Vanheusden



Young centre-back option Zinho Vanheusden could well find his way into Antonio Conte's thoughts.

The 19-year-old was loaned out to Belgian club Standard Liege for the second half of last season, and he quickly asserted himself in the team.

The defender made 30 appearances for Liege, scoring twice and assisting once. He even won the Belgian Cup, adding to his Italian youth champion and Coppa Italia Primavera trophies.

As Conte favours three central-defenders in his system, there could well be a chance for Vanheusden as was seen with Andreas Christensen in his time at Chelsea .

Rating: 9/10

Federico Dimarco

Versatile left-back Federico Dimarco was loaned out to Serie A rivals Parma during the 2018/19 campaign.

The 21-year-old is believed to have a big future ahead of him and has been capped for Italy's Under-21s eight times. However, Dimarco would have hoped to make more than 14 appearances for Parma last season.





It may be too soon for a starting place in Antonio Conte's side, but he could be a good second choice on the left-side of defence.

Rating: 7/10

Yann Karamoh



Highly-rated forward Yann Karamoh played 33 games on loan at Bordeaux last season.





The 20-year-old, who can play anywhere across the front three, scored three goals and created three for his teammates in his time in Ligue 1.





Although those numbers aren't prolific, there's no doubting the impact that Karamoh's pace has on the game, and for that reason he may be in Conte's plans.

The Frenchman could be perfect for one of the inside forward positions that Conte employs, just behind a sole striker.

Yann Karamoh is probably not ready to start regularly but can certainly make an impact off the bench.

Rating: 7/10

Alessandro Bastoni



Central-defender Alessandro Bastoni was loaned to Parma for the 2018/19 season. The defender made 24 Serie A appearances, scoring one goal.





The 20-year-old could well be in direct competition with the previously mentioned Zinho Vanheusden for a spot in Antonio Conte's back-three. If that is the case, Bastoni win out due to the fact that he has Serie A experience on his side.





However, Vanheusden made more appearances on his loan spell, scored one more goal and has experience of winning trophies. It will be an interesting tussle between the two for who is granted a spot in Conte's defence.





Rating: 8/10

Gabriel Barbosa

He shares his name with a Pirates of the Caribbean villain, and Gabriel Barbosa plays in an expected swashbuckling fashion on the pitch.





The Brazilian centre-forward is already a full international, having made four appearances for the national team and scoring twice.





The 22-year-old's value rocketed in 2016, joining Inter for €29.5m. However, three years later the youngster was loaned to Flamengo having failed to make an impact at San Siro.



Barbosa made just 12 appearances all season for the Brazilian side but did score seven goals, an impressive return given his game-time.





A mixed bag then for the striker on loan who will be craving for the new manager to come in and give him a fresh start.





Rating: 7/10

Andrea Pinamonti



Andrea Pinamonti played up front for Frosinone last season as he looked to gain more first team minutes.





The 20-year-old scored five goals and registered three assists in his 27 appearances last campaign and will be looking to beat Gabigol to a place up front.





Barbosa's goalscoring record is superior to Pinamonti's but the youngster does have experience in Serie A on his side, finishing 19th with Frosinone during his loan spell.





Another loan to a more stable Serie A club could be a good move for Pinamonti, or another club in one of Europe's top flights.





Rating: 4/10

