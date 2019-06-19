Juan Mata Signs New Two-Year Contract With Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new two-year contract, with the club holding the option to extend for a further year.

The Spaniard joined from Chelsea in January 2014, and has made 218 appearances for United to date, scoring 45 goals. His contract was initially set to expire at the end of this month, but the news has put to bed speculation over his future.

We can confirm Juan Mata has signed a new contract with #MUFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 19, 2019

Mata has seen good friend Ander Herrera leave the club this summer, but admitted he was thrilled to stay when speaking to the club's website: “It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans. I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.





“I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

Mata could take up an ambassadorial role at the club at the end of his playing days - he is 31 now - and his manager has admitted that his intelligence and experience are key reasons behind the club's decision to keep him.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”