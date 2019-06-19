Manchester United Eye Steve Walsh as Potential Candidate to Fill Director of Football Role

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Manchester United are discussing the possibility of appointing Steve Walsh as their new director of football, with Sir Alex Ferguson recommending the former Leicester chief scout to the Red Devils.

Walsh previously played a key role at Leicester, where he acted as the club's chief scout, helping to sign the likes of Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Jamie Vardy during his time with the Foxes. 

His previous job saw him act as Everton's director of football before the two parties parted ways last summer.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

As Manchester United's hunt for a first director of football labours on, the Daily Mail report that the club are weighing up a potential approach for Walsh, with various 'leading and influential figures' lobbying for his appointment.

One of those key figures, according to Sky Sports, is former manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who has recommended Walsh for a consultancy role at the club.

This is in spite of the fact that Walsh's reputation was seriously damaged at Everton, as he was at the centre of a recruitment drive which saw a number of big money signings fail to have the desired impact at the club.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

However, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward is said to be dismissive of the idea, instead favouring the potential appointment of former player Darren Fletcher in an unspecified role.

The report from the Daily Mail claims Woodward is a 'big admirer' of Fletcher, with the Scotsman's intelligence and connections being viewed as essential to the transformation of the club behind the scenes.

If Fletcher were to be appointed, he would offer an advisory role, with Woodward still ultimately in control of transfer decisions. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message