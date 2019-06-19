Mexico vs. Canada Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Gold Cup

How to watch Mexico vs. Canada in the Gold Cup

By Emily Caron
June 19, 2019

Mexico and Canada will face off on Wednesday, June 19 at Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colo., as the Gold Cup continues.

Mexico had its way with Cuba in its opener, thrashing the Group A underdog 7-0 thanks to a hat trick from Uriel Antuna and an all-around superb match from Wolves star Raul Jimenez. The degree of difficulty should increase against Canada, which beat another underdog in Martinique, winning 4-0 behind two goals from Jonathan David.

Led by Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies, Canada will be Mexico's toughest test in the group stage, and this match will almost certainly determine who wins the group.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Univision, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

