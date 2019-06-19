Napoli President Urges Roma to Lower Price Tag for Defender Kostas Manolas

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has told Roma to lower their €36m asking price for Greek defender Kostas Manolas.

Whilst I Partenopei are keen to bring the 28-year-old to Stadio San Paolo this summer, De Laurentiis has claimed the price tag is too high for a player of his age with no resale value.

Roma have a reported debt in excess of €200m and it's been reported that they will need to sell players this summer to make ends meet. This would explain the valuation they've put on one of their key assets, but Napoli are playing hardball over the transfer.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Rome-based newspaper Il Messaggero report that De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss: "We understand the price if we are to buy him. Because he is in his prime years he becomes an empty investment which we cannot re-sell.

"I want to invest, but the price must be lowered because with his very high salary the price is clearly too high."





Should the two clubs come to an agreement it could see Napoli's Amadou Diawara head in the other direction in a separate deal. Due to Roma's financial situation it's been relayed by Football Italia that the transfer would be structured in a way that it only appears on next year's accounts.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/GettyImages

It would be in both clubs' interests to make a deal happen, but Napoli's outspoken demands could see Roma dig their heels in, perhaps in the hope that someone else will stump up the cash.

Napoli are aiming to make big moves in the transfer market this summer as they look to close the gap on Serie A champions Juventus. They are close to announcing a deal for James Rodriguez and their reasons for pursuing a player like Manolas are understandable, whether Kalidou Koulibaly remains with the club or not.