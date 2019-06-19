Newcastle United Home Kit 2019/20: Magpies Unveil Controversial New Shirt for Next Season

By 90Min
June 19, 2019

Newcastle United have officially unveiled their brand new home kit for the 2019/20 season, citing the 50th anniversary of the club's Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win as the inspiration behind the tweaked design.

The Magpies' have been sponsored by Puma since 2010 and, as they are entering the final year of their contract, their 2019/20 kits are set to be the last of the deals with the kit manufacturer.

Newcastle have now revealed their brand new home kit on their website, noting that the kit pays homage to one of the club's most notable chapters.

"The Magpies marked the 50th anniversary of the successful Fairs Cup campaign just last week, with 11th June 1969 the date of a 3-2 win away in Hungary which gave United a 6-2 aggregate victory over Újpest Dósza in a two-legged final.

"Just like the black and white jersey proudly worn by the stars of 1969, the new home shirt will feature a familiar black round-neck collar with white trim, while a tonal crest will adorn the Magpies’ classic black and white stripes."

The kit will be available on pre-sale from Wednesday June 19 and will then subsequently be available in stores on Monday July 1.

Interestingly, the images shared by Newcastle do not feature any of their current players donning the new kit, which exemplifies the fact that supporters are still in the dark over the immediate future of the club.

Newcastle have also made no comment over the proposed takeover of the club, which seems to have stalled in recent weeks.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message