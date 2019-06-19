Newcastle United Home Kit 2019/20: Magpies Unveil Controversial New Shirt for Next Season

Newcastle United have officially unveiled their brand new home kit for the 2019/20 season, citing the 50th anniversary of the club's Inter-Cities Fairs Cup win as the inspiration behind the tweaked design.

The Magpies' have been sponsored by Puma since 2010 and, as they are entering the final year of their contract, their 2019/20 kits are set to be the last of the deals with the kit manufacturer.

⚫️⚪️ Our new 2019/20 home kit.



Inspired by the heroes of 1969.



Pre-order from 9am BST: https://t.co/bQEh10si41 #NUFC pic.twitter.com/OTnyRS5Iaz — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 19, 2019

Newcastle have now revealed their brand new home kit on their website, noting that the kit pays homage to one of the club's most notable chapters.

"The Magpies marked the 50th anniversary of the successful Fairs Cup campaign just last week, with 11th June 1969 the date of a 3-2 win away in Hungary which gave United a 6-2 aggregate victory over Újpest Dósza in a two-legged final.

Nothing like the 1969 strip, there’s not enough stripes on this for it to be popular...

🤷🏻‍♂️ — Jase ⚫️⚪️ (@jasonhebron) June 19, 2019

"Just like the black and white jersey proudly worn by the stars of 1969, the new home shirt will feature a familiar black round-neck collar with white trim, while a tonal crest will adorn the Magpies’ classic black and white stripes."

The kit will be available on pre-sale from Wednesday June 19 and will then subsequently be available in stores on Monday July 1.

With Newcastle United launching their home kit today, We are quite literally the definition of: "All the gear and no idea"#nufc — Gianfranco Shola 🌀 (@youmeandnufc) June 19, 2019

Interestingly, the images shared by Newcastle do not feature any of their current players donning the new kit, which exemplifies the fact that supporters are still in the dark over the immediate future of the club.

Newcastle have also made no comment over the proposed takeover of the club, which seems to have stalled in recent weeks.