2019 Women's World Cup: Sweden vs USA Preview - How to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Sweden take on the United States in the final round of fixtures in Group F at the Stade Océane in Le Havre with top spot still left to play for.

Both sides won their opening two fixtures, leaving the pair neck-and-neck on six points with the UWSNT knowing anything but defeat will secure them first place in the group due to their vastly superior goal difference.

A record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Thailand was followed by a comfortable 3-0 success over Chile, meaning Jill Ellis' side are confirmed of a spot in the knockout stages ahead of Thursday night's kick off.

Sweden, meanwhile, are also assured of a place in the round of 16 after a 2-0 win over Chile was bettered by a 5-1 victory of group minnows Thailand, with Peter Gerhardsson now faced with the decision to play a weakened side and rest players or go all-out to defeat the Americans and finish Group F as winners.

How to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Thursday 20 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade Oceane, Le Havre TV Channel/Live Stream? BBC One (UK) - Fox (US) - fuboTV

Team News

We are still yet to see a full-strength United States team at the tournament, with Becky Sauerbrunn not featuring in the opener against Thailand and Ellis making numerous changes for the second match against Chile.

Elsa/GettyImages

With no injuries to contend with, it is likely Ellis will play a strong side with the goal firmly on securing top spot in the group and maintaining their momentum into the knockout stages.

For Sweden, Gerhardsson too has a fully fit squad at his disposal, with experienced duo Nilla Fischer and Linda Sembrant leading the way at the back. An experienced midfield sits in front of them, although up front is where this strong Sweden side look most vulnerable, with no lethal striker amongst their ranks.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Again, whether Thursday's clash will be seen as a chance to rest some legs and freshen up the squad is still unknown - with the USWNT expected to go gung-ho for at least a draw that will see them top the group.

Predicted Lineups

Sweden Lindahl; Glas, Fischer, Sembrant, Ericsson; Hurtig, Seger, Asllani; Jackobsson, Janogy, Blackstenius. United States Naeher; O'Hara, Dahlkemper, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Lavelle, Horan, Ertz; Heath, Morgan, Rapinoe.

Head-to-Head

These sides are certainly familiar with one another, with Thursday's encounter being the fifth consecutive Women's World Cup in which the sides have met. The inaugural Women's World Cup match in 1991 saw these two face off, and they have also met in the group stages in the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

Nils Petter Nilsson/Ombrello/GettyImages

Overall, it is the USWNT who hold the upper hand on the World Cup stage, winning three of the five clashes to date and losing just once.





Most recently, these two sides played in the summer of 2017 in Gothenburg, where Rose Lavelle's goal separated the sides in a 1-0 friendly win for the United States. In their last 13 matches, both sides have won five apiece with three matches ending in draws.

Prediction

Expect a physical and emotional game in Le Havre, but arguably more importantly, goals.

Both sides have scored a staggering 23 goals between them already, although granted against lesser opposition. But what is abundantly clear, is that these teams know how to find the back of the net and a scoreless draw seems highly unlikely given the sides' performances thus far in the competition.

However, knowing a draw will suffice to finish the group as winners, the match will suit the USWNT and they might be content to invite pressure and hit Sweden on the break - in which the floodgates could open up (again).

Prediction: USA 3-1 Sweden