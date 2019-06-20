Atletico Madrid Sign Real Madrid Midfielder Marcos Llorente on 5-Year Deal

Atlético Madrid have confirmed the signing of midfielder Marcos Llorente from city rivals Real on a five-year contract, subject to a medical.

The 24-year-old has spent his entire senior career on the books at Santiago Bernabéu but has struggled to establish himself in Real Madrid's first-team, making just 39 appearances since his debut in 2015.

But with just two years left on his contract, Real Madrid infamous 'Comunicado Oficial' confirmed that Llorente would be leaving the club after 11 years to join rivals Atlético on a five-year contract.

While neither side has confirmed an official fee, it's understood that Llorente will switch allegiances this summer in a deal estimated to be worth €40m.

"Our club has reached an agreement with Real Madrid over the transfer of Marcos Llorente, pending medical tests," Atlético announced on their official website. "The 24-year-old Spanish midfielder will sign on a five-year contract.

"We welcome a great football player and wish him the best of luck in this beautiful and new challenge defending the Atlético de Madrid shirt."

Despite being deprived of first-team opportunities in the Spanish capital, Llorente was able to establish himself in La Liga on a season-long loan with Deportivo Alavés during the 2016/17 campaign.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Although Llorente's versatility has seen him play as a centre-back at points during his career, the former Spain Under-21 international is naturally a defensive midfielder.

The 24-year-old could be Diego Simeone's long-term replacement for midfielder Rodri, who is being heavily linked with a big money move away from the Wanda Metropolitano amid interest from Manchester City and Bayern Munich.