Burnley 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Clarets Face Man City, Liverpool, Spurs & More

Burnley's fixtures for the 2019/20 Premier League are common knowledge now, with the Clarets preparing for life in the top tier for a fourth successive season.

After battling against relegation last year, Dyche will hope to have an easier time of things next season - with his side kicking off their campaign against Southampton.

A trip to Arsenal and Wolves follow for the men from Turf Moor, before Liverpool travel to Lancashire to round off the month.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Burnley face Chelsea at home in October, before a tough festive period sees them take on Everton, Manchester United and Premier League new boys Aston Villa.

A generous end to the season is potentially in store, with fixtures against Norwich and Brighton rounding off the season.

Here's a full rundown of their fixtures for the 2019/20 campaign...

Burnley 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures:

Saturday 10 August - Southampton (H)

Saturday 17 August - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 24 August - Wolves (A)

Saturday 31 August - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 14 September - Brighton (A)

Saturday 21 September - Norwich (H)

Saturday 28 September - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 5 October - Everton (H)

Saturday 19 October - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 26 October - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 2 November - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 9 November - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 23 November - Watford (A)

Saturday 30 November - Crystal Palace (H)

Warren Little/GettyImages

Tuesday 3 December - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 7 December - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 14 December - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 21 December - Bournemouth (A)

Thursday 26 December - Everton (A)

Saturday 28 December - Manchester United (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 11 January - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 18 January - Leicester City (H)

Tuesday 21 January - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 1 February - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 8 February - Southampton (A)

Saturday 22 February - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 29 February - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 7 March - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 14 March - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 21 March - Watford (H)

Clarets at home first up: 2019/20 fixtureshttps://t.co/xneSiEwd17 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) June 13, 2019

Saturday 4 April - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 11 April - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 18 April - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 25 April - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 2 May - Wolverhampton (H)

Saturday 9 May - Norwich City (A)

Sunday 17 May - Brighton (H)

Dates & times are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.

