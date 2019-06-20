Dean Henderson Set for New Man Utd Deal Ahead of Another Season-Long Loan at Sheffield United

Manchester United are set to hand on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson a new 'long-term' deal to replace his current agreement, which is due to expire next year, before returning to Yorkshire for the coming Premier League campaign.

Henderson was instrumental as the Blades secured promotion to the top-flight, playing every minute of the club's 46 league matches, conceding just 41 goals in the process as Chris Wilder's side finished second in the Championship.

Such were his excellent outings for Sheffield, the Mirror claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has deemed it fit to reward the 22-year-old with a new contract at Old Trafford, and allow the player to gain Premier League experience by being loaned straight back to Bramall Lane.

The player himself expressed a desire to return to Wilder's side, previously stating his wish to aid the club as they feature in England's top division for the first time since 2007.

Naturally, Wilder was overjoyed with Solskjaer's willingness to loan the player back, saying: “Dean made it clear to us that he has a very strong interest in coming back to Bramall Lane, and Manchester United are happy to go along with that.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

“He wants his United contract sorted out first of all but, in terms of putting another temporary deal in place, I think we’re in a good place with that one. United are pleased with what happened when he came here, with the way his game developed and the way he progressed over the course of the year."





Henderson is currently away on international duty with the England Under-21 side, as they compete in the UEFA Udder-21 European Championship in Italy. The keeper made a fine penalty save from Moussa Dembele in the Three Lions' opening game, but was powerless as a 95th minute own goal from United-bound Aaron Wan-Bissaka handed France a 2-1 victory.