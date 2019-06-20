The U.S. women's national team continues play in the 2019 Women's World Cup on Thursday, June 20, when it faces Sweden at Stade Océane in Le Havre, France, in their final group stage match.

The USA will win the group with a win or a draw, while a loss to Sweden in the teams' fifth straight World Cup with a head-to-head clash would give the Scandinavian side first in the group.

The USWNT is coming off a 3–0 win over Chile, thanks to two goals from Carli Lloyd and a Julie Ertz header. With the win, the U.S. clinched a place in the knockout stage. In its opening match, the USWNT earned a recording-breaking 13–0 win over Thailand. The team shattered the marks for most goals scored in a single match in FIFA Women's World Cup history. Alex Morgan scored five goals—tying Michelle Akers's record for most goals in a Women's World Cup match by a single player.

After claiming the World Cup title in 2015, the USWNT is looking to be the first team since Germany in 2003 and 2007 to win back-to-back Women's World Cup trophies.

Sweden, the other powerhouse in the group, also earned two wins in its first two matches to secure a spot in the knockout stage. After a rain delay, Sweden scored twice late to earn a 2–0 victory over Chile. The Swedes then beat Thailand 5–1, with Thailand scoring an emotional first goal of the tournament in defeat.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can watch via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

