Copa America Roundup: Alexis Sanchez on Target Again as Chile Book Quarter-Final Spot

Alexis Sanchez was on target for the second game in a row as Chile booked their Copa America quarter-final spot with a 2-1 win over Ecuador on Friday.

The reigning champions have secured maximum points from their opening two games, meaning they have now secured qualification from Group C with a game to spare.

The other game in Group C saw Uruguay fight to a 2-2 draw against Japan on Thursday, twice coming from behind to secure an important point.

Here's the full breakdown of Group C's second round of matches.

Ecuador 1-2 Chile

Chile got their tournament off to a flying start as they demolished Japan 4-0 in their opening match, while Ecuador were on the receiving end of the same scoreline against Uruguay.

Chile were expected to come away with another comfortable victory and they got off to the perfect start as José Pedro Fuenzalida volleyed home after just eight minutes, taking advantage of some confusion in the Ecuador box.

Ecuador struggled to contain Chile thereafter, but they were given the chance to equalise from the spot midway through the first half when Gabriel Arias was penalised for clattering into Jhegson Mendez. Former West Ham and Everton striker Enner Valencia made no mistakes with the penalty, giving Chile food for thought.

The second-half began in the same manner as the first, as Chile netted quickly after the restart. Sanchez, who was apparently nursing a minor ankle injury, netted his second goal of the tournament with a volley from the edge of the 18-yard-box.

That goal proved to be decisive as Ecuador rarely threatened for the remainder of the game, allowing Chile to secure their second win of the tournament.

They head into their final game against Uruguay knowing that their path to the quarter-finals has already been secured, but they'll still be looking to finish top of the group to secure a favourable draw.

Uruguay 2-2 Japan

Uruguay would have been confident heading into this one after their impressive performance against Ecuador, but they would have been wary of the fact that Japan can always trouble the best of sides when they pull everything together.

They would have been even more aware of that fact when Japan took the lead in this one on the 25 minute mark, as Koji Miyoshi finished off a swift counter-attack with a confident finish past Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay rallied and equalised just seven minutes later from the penalty spot, following a somewhat controversial VAR review. It was declared that Naomichi Ueda had kicked Edison Cavani during a dispute for the ball and Luis Suarez tucked home from 12 yards.

The second half began with Japan back in the ascendancy and they regained the lead after a mistake from Muslera. The Galatasaray keeper palmed a cross straight into the path of Miyoshi, who tucked the ball home for his second of the match.

Once again, Uruguay were able to find a quick reply and equalised for the second time in the match seven minutes later - although they didn't need VAR to intervene this time. Jose Gimenez escaped his marker from a corner and powered a header home.

Oscar Tabarez' side pushed for a winner, with Suarez hitting the bar late on, but they were forced to settle for a point.