Emmanuel Adebayor Linked With Shock Premier League Return as West Ham & Watford Show Interest

By 90Min
June 22, 2019

Emmanuel Adebayor has been tipped to make a shock move back to the Premier League, with West Ham, Watford and newly promoted Sheffield United all said to be interested in signing him.

With West Ham not renewing Andy Carroll's contract, the Hammers are looking to find a replacement who has Premier League experience. 

Sheffield United, are also looking for a player with Premier League pedigree after sealing promotion from the Championship, whilst Watford are looking for depth to support Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 35-year-old forward recently had his contract at İstanbul Başakşehir terminated, and The Sun now claim that a Premier League return, or Serie A move beckons.


The former Arsenal and Tottenham striker is thought to want to play in London, having also played for Crystal Palace in 2016 - the last time he played for an English club.

Adebayor has not played a full 90 minutes since January and only managed five goal contributions in 19 games for the Turkish side as Başakşehir lost out to Galatasaray in Süper Lig title race by two points.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The striker is known for having a bad temperament, highlighted by his most recent incident with Galatasaray reserve goalkeeper Ismail Cipe - where they were both involved in an aggressive touchline fracas as tensions boiled over. 

In his prime, Adebayor was borderline unplayable and boasts a superb Premier League goalscoring record. He has 97 strikes to his name, also laying on 44 assists in his 242 top flight appearances.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message