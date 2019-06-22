Emmanuel Adebayor Linked With Shock Premier League Return as West Ham & Watford Show Interest

Emmanuel Adebayor has been tipped to make a shock move back to the Premier League, with West Ham, Watford and newly promoted Sheffield United all said to be interested in signing him.

With West Ham not renewing Andy Carroll's contract, the Hammers are looking to find a replacement who has Premier League experience.

Sheffield United, are also looking for a player with Premier League pedigree after sealing promotion from the Championship, whilst Watford are looking for depth to support Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 35-year-old forward recently had his contract at İstanbul Başakşehir terminated, and The Sun now claim that a Premier League return, or Serie A move beckons.





The former Arsenal and Tottenham striker is thought to want to play in London, having also played for Crystal Palace in 2016 - the last time he played for an English club.

Adebayor has not played a full 90 minutes since January and only managed five goal contributions in 19 games for the Turkish side as Başakşehir lost out to Galatasaray in Süper Lig title race by two points.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The striker is known for having a bad temperament, highlighted by his most recent incident with Galatasaray reserve goalkeeper Ismail Cipe - where they were both involved in an aggressive touchline fracas as tensions boiled over.

In his prime, Adebayor was borderline unplayable and boasts a superb Premier League goalscoring record. He has 97 strikes to his name, also laying on 44 assists in his 242 top flight appearances.