Fernando Torres Offered Role at Atletico Madrid After Retirement From Playing

Following the announcement of Fernando Torres' decision to retire from football, it has been revealed that Atletico Madrid club chiefs Enrique Cerezo and Miguel Ángel Gil Marín travelled to Japan to offer the forward the chance to return to his boyhood club in a non-playing capacity.

35-year-old Torres was a product of Atletico's youth academy and played for the first team between 2001 and 2007, before moving to Liverpool. The Spaniard went on to score 81 goals in 142 appearances for the Reds, becoming a club hero along the way.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

He went on to play for Chelsea and AC Milan before eventually returning back to Atletico Madrid for a further four years in which he reached the Champions League final and won the Europa League under Diego Simeone.

It is revealed by AS that Atletico's CEO Gil and President Cerezo were made aware of the players' decision to hang up his boots when they visited him in Asia last month.

The player and the club have a very good relationship. It is claimed that a vast array of roles could be available for the formidable forward, including spokesman of the club.

GABRIEL BOUYS/GettyImages

It is believed the player will return to live in Madrid with his family and so that he is able to go back and oversee the three gyms he has opened in preparation for his retirement.

The doors to Atletico Madrid appear to be open however it is undetermined when the forward will take up a role at the club.