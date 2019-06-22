Germany and Nigeria will face off in the round of 16 of the Women's World Cup at Stade des Alpes in Grenoble, France, on Saturday.

The Germans have a perfect record so far in the tournament with wins over China, Spain and South Africa without conceding a goal. They're expected to do well against Nigeria, which only won one of its group matches, beating South Korea, 2-0. The African side advanced as one of the top four third-placed teams, sweating it out until the last kick of the group stage, when Chile was unable to overcome the tiebreaker and beat Thailand by more than two goals.

Germany is hopeful of getting back the services of star playmaker Dzsenifer Marozsan, who broke a toe in the opening match and has been sidelined since.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: You can stream the game on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

