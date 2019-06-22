Manchester United 'Confident' of David de Gea Stay After Upping Massive Contract Offer

Manchester United are reportedly 'confident' of striking an agreement to keep David de Gea at the club, as talks have resumed over a five-year deal worth around £350,000 a week.

The Spanish keeper has been arguably United's most important player of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, winning four of the last six Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford. However, with just a year to run on his current contract, his future remains up in the air.

According to the Sun, an initial offer of £300,000 a week had been on the table since the turn of the year, but United will now up that by another £50,000 in an attempt to convince the star to stay.

The proposed deal will be a four-year contract with an option to trigger an extra year if United want, and will be a huge increase on his current deal worth £200,000 a week. This offer still falls short of Alexis Sanchez's package, which is reported to be close to £500,000 a week and a notorious sticking point for United when discussing contracts with other stars.

According to the Sun, De Gea is now keen to stay in Manchester, but may delay putting pen to paper until he sees what business United do this transfer window.





The club are set for a summer of drastic change after a deeply disappointing 2018/19. While Daniel James is United's only arrival so far, the likes of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes have all been linked. In addition, players like Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba could be set for the exit.

De Gea has suffered a dip in form since last summer's World Cup making a number of high profile errors. As a result, potential suitors abroad like PSG and Real Madrid have cooled their interest, perhaps giving de Gea little option but to stay put for now.

The 28-year-old was close to a dream move back to the Spanish capital in 2015, but a deal fell through at the last minute after Real Madrid (infamously) had a problem with their fax machine.

De Gea has 362 appearances in eight years at United after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011, and one league title to his name.