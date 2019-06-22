Manchester United Rule Out Surprise Loan Offer for Alexis Sanchez From Brazil

By 90Min
June 22, 2019

Manchester United have rejected a loan offer for Alexis Sanchez from Palmeiras, as the Brazilian outfit were not able to pay the Chilean's huge wages.

Sanchez' United future remains in the balance this summer after he failed to impress during 2018/19, registering just two goals and four assists in 27 appearances under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It now appears that Sanchez' wage bill - sitting at a rumoured £390,000-per-week - could become a huge hindrance if United are looking to move him on this summer.

Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola has reported that Palmeiras have now pulled out of an approach to sign Sanchez on loan, after the club learned that the 30-year-old earns six times more than their best-paid squad member.

Palmeiras initially offered to pay a minor part of Sanchez' wages, leaving United to deal with the biggest percentage. That deal was completely ruled out by United, which is understandable when you consider how much they would still be forking out for a player who isn't even playing for them.

Felipe Oliveira/GettyImages

Nicola's first report noted that Sanchez is likely to join a European club who could afford his wages, or even a Chinese Super League side.

Sanchez' current contrast lasts until 2022, so it may be very difficult for United to offload him this summer - particularly if he is willing to stay put at Old Trafford for the time being.

Red Devils supporters may be somewhat encouraged by Sanchez' recent form at the Copa America, where he has managed to score two goals in his first two games for Chile (as many as in the entire 2018/19 season for United), guiding them to the quarter-finals in the process.

      Modal message