Mohamed Salah: His 6 Best Liverpool Moments Since Arriving Two Years Ago

The £34m purchase of Mohamed Salah has turned out alright for Liverpool, some might say.

The Egyptian king has helped turn the Reds into the only serious contenders for Manchester City's Premier League crown, fuelled their charge to Champions League glory and rifled in some stunners over the last two seasons. So, yeah... he's been decent.

On this day in 2017, @MoSalah joined Liverpool, and the Egyptian King's reign at Anfield began

From the moment he penned his first Liverpool contract on 22 June 2017, the Egyptian looked determined to prove a point. He was an outcast at Chelsea, a misfit who simply wasn't good enough; he has now shown his doubters just how wrong they were.

Here's a look at Salah's finest moments for Jurgen Klopp's rampant Reds side.

Winning the Champions League

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

You may have forgotten already, but the Merseysiders collected their sixth European Cup in June, downing Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

It was the club's first honour in seven seasons, ending a long wait for the Anfield faithful. As he usually is, Salah was instrumental in the triumph, firing home the opener with a second-minute spot-kick.

'Old Big Ears' also happens to be Salah's first piece of silverware since lifting the Swiss Super League with Basel back in 2014. You don't need to imagine how good it felt to set that record straight, just look at his face as he triumphantly wields the Champions League trophy!

That Screamer Against Chelsea

It's been two years since @MoSalah joined the Reds.



What's your favourite goal he's netted?

Few goals are so majestic - nay, so ridiculous - that you jump out of your seat before they've even hit the back of the net. Salah's unreal strike against the Blues was one of those, however.

When the 27-year-old prepared to let loose a 30-yard cannon, no one was expecting much; at best, maybe some kid in the Kop would get lucky and catch a wayward effort as it landed in the crowd?

Nope. He unleashed a bullet that seared beyond the helpless Kepa Arrizabalaga and kept alive Liverpool's Premier League title hopes. This is his greatest goal for the club, not that admittedly-stunning strike against Everton, which just so happened to earn him the 2018 Puskas Award.

His First Hat-Trick for Liverpool

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

How does Mo Salah celebrate his first hat-trick in red? By adding a fourth. In March 2018, Liverpool hosted Watford at Anfield and the ex-Roma winger stole the show.

The first was vintage Salah as he twisted this way and that, bamboozling confused defenders and leaving yellow carnage in his wake, before stabbing an effort underneath Orestis Karnezis.

Next up was a tap-in from a pinpoint Andrew Robertson cross, followed by another jinking run that ended with a cute finish slipping into the corner. Finally, Salah walloped a loose ball high into the net, taking him to 36 goals in all competitions after just seven months at Anfield.

Breaking the Premier League Goalscoring Record

Salah's time with Liverpool is about so much more than goals galore, but my goodness he's racked up a lot of them. Though 2018/19 was still a fine campaign in the scoring department, it cannot match his efforts of yesteryear.

The Reds' favourite set a new Premier League record for goals in a single season, notching his 32nd of the year on the final day as his side dismissed Brighton 4-0.

Sure, he was handed the PFA Player of the Year gong in the same campaign, but someone gets it every 12 months. It's not so often you see a man blitz his way to such an incredible total.

Winning the 2018 Puskas Award

Let's get the niceties out of the way - it was a lovely goal, perhaps even worthy of winning goal of the month.

But, this wasn't even Salah's best goal of 2018, let alone the world's. Nevertheless, it's wrongful selection as the FIFA Goal of the Year doesn't detract from the beauty of the score and it remains a fine accolade to win.

No doubt he will cherish it for the rest of his life - and no doubt he has hopes on piling more misery on Everton for many years to come.

Ending Manchester City's Champions League Hopes

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

This must have been very sweet for Klopp and his cohort. They didn't merely knock Premier League leaders City out of Europe, they absolutely humiliated them.

The aggregate score stood at 5-1 in Liverpool's favour after two hugely entertaining legs, leaving Pep Guardiola horrified. Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Reds were rocked by a Citizens fightback at the Etihad Stadium, finding themselves penned back and defending a 3-1 lead.

Then they broke on the counter and found Salah in space, the mercurial Egyptian driving hard and clipping the ball over Ederson to hand his team significant breathing space. The tie was dead the moment it crossed the line and Liverpool could begin planning for their semi final date with Roma.