Nathaniel Clyne Begins Exit Talks With Liverpool as He Aims to Re-Join Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Clyne has reportedly told close friends he is ready to re-join Crystal Palace this summer.

The defender's agent is believed to have entered exit talks with current club Liverpool to negotiate a summer exit, after falling down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 28-year-old lost his place in the starting lineup under Jurgen Klopp, following injury issues and the emergence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. With Joe Gomez and James Milner being trusted as cover options, first-team appearances have become increasingly scarce for Clyne, who played just five times for the Reds in 2018/19.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He was loaned out to Bournemouth for the latter part of last season (featuring 14 times in the Premier League for the Cherries) with Jurgen Klopp seemingly making it clear there is no place for him in the current Liverpool squad.

According to Football Insider, Clyne is now ready to call time on his Liverpool career and has eyed Crystal Palace as a potential destination.

Clyne was a product of Crystal Palace's academy, making his senior debut for the club in 2008. He went on to make a further 121 appearances for the club before leaving to join Southampton and is eager to return to the club, which is still close to his heart.

Roy Hodgson's side are expected to lose first-choice right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka who has been the subject of a big-money bid from Manchester United. Clyne would likely be viewed as an ideal replacement for the outbound full-back, whose departure could be confirmed in the next few days.

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Despite having just a year left on his current deal, Liverpool are believed to value Clyne at around £12m. West Ham and Bournemouth have previously been linked with a permanent move for the 14-cap England international.