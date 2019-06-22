The round of 16 at the Women's World Cup continues on Saturday when Norway and Australia meet at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Australia lost its opening match to Italy 2–1 but bounced back with wins over Brazil and Jamaica to land in second place in Group C. Star Sam Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in its win over Jamaica on Tuesday to help the Matildas advance in the tournament. Kerr is tied with USWNT's Alex Morgan for the lead for the Golden Boot and will work to help Australia potentially reach a fourth consecutive quarterfinal.

Norway finished in second place in Group A at 2-0-1. The Scandinavians haven't advanced past the round of 16 since 2007.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

