Norway vs. Australia Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Women's World Cup

How to watch Norway vs. Australia in the round of 16 in the Women's World Cup on Saturday, June 22.

By Jenna West
June 22, 2019

The round of 16 at the Women's World Cup continues on Saturday when Norway and Australia meet at Allianz Riviera in Nice, France.

Australia lost its opening match to Italy 2–1 but bounced back with wins over Brazil and Jamaica to land in second place in Group C. Star Sam Kerr scored all four of Australia's goals in its win over Jamaica on Tuesday to help the Matildas advance in the tournament. Kerr is tied with USWNT's Alex Morgan for the lead for the Golden Boot and will work to help Australia potentially reach a fourth consecutive quarterfinal.

Norway finished in second place in Group A at 2-0-1. The Scandinavians haven't advanced past the round of 16 since 2007.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message