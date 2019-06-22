Tottenham to 'Demand' Marco Asensio From Real Madrid During Talks Over Christian Eriksen

Tottenham will 'demand' that Real Madrid offer midfielder Marco Asensio to them if the Spanish giants continue to persist with a move for Christian Eriksen this summer.

Los Blancos have already splashed over €300m ahead of the new season but they continue to be linked with big-money signings across Europe, most notably in midfield where the club continue to be linked with Paul Pogba and Eriksen.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

It had previously been suggested that a £45m offer including Dani Ceballos could be coming Tottenham's way as Real Madrid looked to bring Eriksen to the club, but now The Sun now understands the north Londoners have their sights set on another player at the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to their most recent report, Tottenham are only interested in including Asensio in a part-exchange which would see Eriksen move to the Spanish capital.

It's even suggested that Tottenham would be willing to just take Asensio on an initial loan, but Real Madrid are reluctant to cave in to the demands and they've already rebuffed offers from Juventus for his signature.

It is true that Zinedine Zidane is looking to slimline his squad depth in favour of adding just a couple of new Galácticos, but it's more the likes of James Rodriguez, Gareth Bale and the aforementioned Ceballos who are currently at risk of shown the door.

Although Eriksen hasn't been linked with any serious moves elsewhere, Real Madrid appear to be keeping their options open by also shortlisting Manchester United midfielder Pogba and in-demand Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele.