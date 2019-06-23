Colombia and Paraguay will face off in their final group stage match at Copa America on Sunday, June 23, at Fonte Nova Arena in Salvador, Brazil.

Colombia sits atop the Group B standings thanks to two victories in the tournament so far. The team, playing in its first competition under new manager Carlos Queiroz, shocked Argentina in the first match with a 2–0 win. The match didn't feature a goal until Roger Martinez scored in the 71st minute, and Duvan Zapata added another goal to end a 12-year winless streak against Argentina. Colombia then beat ​Qatar, 1–0, in its second match, with Zapata scoring late again to send Los Cafeteros to the knockout stage.

Paraguay, meanwhile, is coming off two draws. The team drew 2–2 in its opening game with Qatar and then earned a 1–1 draw with Argentina. A win would send Paraguay to the quarterfinals in the simplest scenario, though it could draw or lose and still go through, depending on the simultaneous Qatar-Argentina result.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Universo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.