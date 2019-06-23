Dietmar Hamann Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend in Australia as Former Liverpool Star Denies Charges

Former Liverpool favourite Dietmar Hamann has been accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a house in Sydney in the early hours of Friday morning.

The 49-year-old allegedly pushed his girlfriend during an argument inside a Randwick home with Police arriving at the scene at 2:15am.

Former Liverpool star Dietmar Hamann has been charged with allegedly assaulting his girlfriend https://t.co/4Yi6pyZsof pic.twitter.com/vCHruy9exQ — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) June 23, 2019

As a result, Hamann has been charged with common assault, with an apprehended violence order subsequently taken out by police to protect the alleged victim, who was not injured in the incident. News of the incident comes courtesy of the Daily Mail, who also state Hamann allegedly called his girlfriend which breached the AVO and he was arrested again.

The German then appeared in the Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, where he was granted bail after a short hearing, despite police arguing Hamann was at risk of offending again and opposed his eventual bail.

Magistrate Michael Price granted bail on the condition that he submit his passport and report to Waverley Police Station on Monday and Friday. Following that, he will appear in Waverley Local Court on Thursday where his lawyer has claimed they will fight the charge.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hamann had been visiting Australia on an extended holiday, during which time he had visited local football side Western Sydney Wanderers, making a guest appearance at their training ground.

Previously considered one of the best holding midfielders in the game, his career saw him play for six sides, with the pinnacle of his achievements coming in the 2005 Champions League final as he helped Liverpool eventually lift the trophy.