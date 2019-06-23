Qatar vs. Argentina Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Copa America

How to watch Qatar and Argentina in a Copa America group stage match on Sunday, June 23.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 23, 2019

Qatar and Argentina will meet on Sunday for the sides' third group stage games of Copa America on Sunday, June 23.

Qatar, one of two guest nations along with Japan, suffered a 1–0 loss to Colombia after tying Paraguay 2–2 during its first match of the tournament. The team sits in third place in the group with its one point, leading Argentina on goal differential by one.

Argentina has failed to make its mark so far in the tournament, falling 2–0 to Colombia in the first game and battling back to tie Paraguay 1–1 thanks to a VAR-aided penalty call. Led by Lionel Messi, La Albiceleste still holds hopes of winning its first trophy since 1993, but it faces a must-win situation on Sunday just to be able to reach the knockout stage.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

