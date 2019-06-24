Bayern Loan Players: How They Got on Away From the Allianz Arena During the 2018/19 Season

Bayern Munich, surprisingly, only sent one first-team player out on loan during the 2018/19 season.

A couple of reserve players from Bayern Munich II were given a chance elsewhere but did they all do enough to impress in the 2018/19 campaign away from the Allianz Arena? Let's take a look.

Franck Evina

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Nicknamed 'the Bavarian Hulk' Bayern Munich II player Evina was shipped out on loan in January 2019 after a first half of the season in the Regionalliga Bayern, the fourth division in Germany, contributing to four goals in 16 appearances from left wing.

The Cameroonian forward then moved to Holstein Kiel in January, a team in the 2. Bundesliga, but failed to make a huge impact due to limited gametime.

Able to play on either wing or up front, Evina has had a great youth career, especially for the Under-17 side, contributing to 41 goals in 48 games.

He has also impressed some of the first team starts as former Bayern defender Mats Hummels stated that Evina "can play an important role in the coming years". Therefore, despite the poor loan spells last season, Bayern will most likely keep the player with the hope that this season was merely a blip.

Rating: 3/10

Marco Friedl

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The only player from the first team to be sent out on loan, Friedl was given a chance to play regular Bundesliga football at Werder Bremen.

Despite only making nine appearances for the club, the left-back was able to display his versatility, putting in assured performances in centre back and right-back even contributing to an assist in the crucial quarter-final win against Schalke in the DFB Pokal.

Die Roten confirmed the arrival of Lucas Hernandez from Atlético Madrid in March meaning that the left-back slot at Bayern is filled. With that and his performances at Die Werderaner, Bayern decided to sell him to Werder for £3.15m this summer- a deal that suits all parties.

Rating: 6/10

Adrian Fein

Adam Pretty/GettyImages

20-year-old midfielder Adrian Fein joined 2. Bundesliga outfit Jahn Regensburg in August 2018, just two months after signing his first professional contract with Bayern. He started the season with Bayern's reserve squad contributing to three goals in six appearances from central midfield, then joined up with Regensburg for the rest of the campaign.

Unlike the other Bayern loanees, Fein was given ample opportunity to showcase his abilities as he is the only player from the loanees to play more than 1000 minutes. In those minutes, Fein was able to demonstrate his ability to dictate play alongside his physical presence. Deployed as a more defensive midfielder, Fein was able to contribute to two goals in 21 appearances for Regensburg.

Despite a great loan spell, Bayern are heavily stacked in midfield and there would be no opportunity for him to break into first team. Therefore, the Bavarians decided to send him on loan again for the upcoming season to Hamburger SV.

Rating: 7/10

Timothy Tillman

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Once regarded as Bayern's best prospect, Timothy Tillman has failed to really improve since his stint with the Under-17 side. Der FCB sent the attacker out on loan to fellow Bundesliga club, and regional rivals, to Nuremberg to kick start his career again in the summer of 2018.

The loan spell did anything but kickstart the 20-year-old's career, as he found minutes hard to come by. He only started two games, and for most of the season, he was not able to make the squad of a team that finished bottom of the league.

For both the reserves and first team, Tillman was not able to directly contribute to any goals during his time in the north of Bavaria.

With Bayern wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry leaving, space has opened up for Tillman to secure a place in the first team. However, the lack of quality he showed throughout his time in Nuremberg will likely result in another loan or time in the reserves.

Rating: 1/10