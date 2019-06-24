Frank Lampard to Be Unveiled at Chelsea in 'Next 48 Hours' Alongside Assistant Jody Morris

June 24, 2019

Chelsea are reportedly close to appointing Frank Lampard as their new manager, with reports suggesting the deal could be struck in the next 48 hours.

The Derby County boss is the overwhelming favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri, but neither club has confirmed negotiations, with the Rams desperate to keep Lampard at Pride Park next season.

@franklampard is heading home 🔵

However, according to talkSPORT, their efforts will be in vain as Lampard's move to Chelsea could be confirmed by Wednesday.

He will also bring along assistant Jody Morris, who is set for his own return to Stamford Bridge after several successful years as the Blues' academy manager. 

Previous reports have stated that Lampard has already agreed a three-year deal to become the new Chelsea manager, with the Blues parting with around £4m in compensation to get the deal over the line.

TalkSPORT add that this compensation fee is yet to be fully agreed upon, but it is not expected to take much longer.

Both Lampard and Morris impressed last season, guiding Derby to the Championship playoff finals, where they ultimately fell to Aston Villa. Working with Chelsea youngsters Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori, Derby played some impressive football, which is said to have caught the eye of Chelsea officials.

Given their impending two-window transfer ban, Lampard may have to work with many of the club's returning loanees, or perhaps look to the academy.

The 40-year-old has previously worked with Chelsea's Under-18 setup, whilst Morris will know the group well, having won numerous trophies during his four years with the academy.

There are also expected to be plenty of changes to the club's backroom staff. On top of Petr Cech's recent arrival, Didier Drogba and Claude Makelele have both been tipped to return to Chelsea, as the Blues push to move the club in a new direction.

