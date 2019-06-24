Liverpool Joined by Premier League Rivals in £18m Pursuit of Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud

Liverpool are one of a number of Premier League sides linked with Rennes midfielder Benjamin Bourigeaud.

The Reds may be on the lookout for creative midfielders, with manager Jurgen Klopp confessing that they must continue to spend heavily if they are to challenge Manchester City for the league title.

Bourigeaud is one of the names on their watch list but, according to Estadio Deportivo, they will face competition from Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 25-year-old was said to have already agreed a move to Sevilla, only for Rennes to bump up their asking price to £18m, opening the door to the Premier League sides who would have no problem parting with such a fee.

Champions League football is said to be the most important thing for Bourigeaud, and a switch to current holders Liverpool could prove too good to turn down.

Last season, Bourigeaud racked up nine goals and ten assists in all competitions as Rennes managed to finish tenth in Ligue 1, impressing with his set-piece ability and willingness to create chances for his teammates.

He is under contract until the summer of 2021, and it is thought that Rennes may be willing to sell him this summer, before his value starts to decrease towards the end of his deal.

However, it is not just English sides who are in for Bourigeaud, with the midfielder set to receive plenty of offers from Italy as well. Napoli, Inter and AC Milan are all said to be keen, which certainly could spark a bidding war this summer.

Liverpool will be eager to avoid such an event, as they look to add some creativity in midfield. A common criticism of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum last season was their inability to create goals, with many fans longing for additional options in the position.

Bourigeaud was one of his side's brightest sparks last season, taking plenty of shots and attempting numerous key passes to try to push his side forwards.

However, whether Klopp and Liverpool actually dip into the market for a midfield player of Bourigeaud's ilk remains to be seen. Previous reports suggest a backup left back is the priority on Merseyside, with little business planned this summer.