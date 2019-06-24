Man Utd Officials to Meet With Crystal Palace for Crunch Talks Over Aaron Wan-Bissaka Deal

In the latest update on Manchester United's move for Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, reports emerging on Friday claim that United officials are set to travel to London on Monday in order to complete the deal.

There has been no shortage of reporting on the potential deal in recent days, with the general consensus being that the player will cost United a fee in the region of £55m, while work is still to be done on personal terms.

Hearing after the initial reports that the Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United deal could reach north of £60m in add ons - which include international caps and performance milestones. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) June 19, 2019

Things seem to have progressed, however, and following news that he is set to undergo a medical at Old Trafford this week, the Guardian have claimed that United will push to finalise a deal with the Palace hierarchy, with Ed Woodward and Matt Judge - who handles transfer negotiations - set to travel to London for conclusive negotiations.

The report notes that Palace officials had grown frustrated at United's reluctance to meet their minimum asking price of a guaranteed £50m plus add-ons, but after the Old Trafford side submitted a third bid - that still fell short of their demands - there is a renewed sense of optimism that a deal can be struck.

United previously offered a lower fee with a number of performance-related clauses, but it seems they are prepared to budge in order to land the man who has become their primary transfer target.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The 21-year-old is believed to be seen as a crucial part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans going forward, after impressing in his 35 appearances under Roy Hodgson in the Premier League last season.