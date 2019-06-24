Twitter Reacts as Reports Claim Rafa Benitez Was 'Given no Warning' to News of Newcastle Exit

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

What a horrible, horrible day it's been for Newcastle fans - and that's saying something.

What seemed to be a summer full of promise only a month ago, when the Bin Zayed group announced their interest in buying the club, has turned into a nightmarish hellscape that shows no signs of abating. 

Yep, instead of the Toon Army giddily wondering what number Kylian Mbappe will be donning at St James' Park next season, they'll have to deal with the rumours of whether it will be Garry Monk or Roy Keane to become the next manager of the club.

When the news broke on Monday afternoon, it's safe to say fans were less than pleased.

But more intrigue was to follow, as several journalists claimed that Benitez only learned that he would not be getting a new contract when the news broke on TV.

However, Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards claimed Benitez had refused to meet owner Mike Ashley over hashing out a new deal, so couldn't have been surprised by the news.

I'm sure the full details of this monumental cock-up will come to light in the coming weeks, but for now one can only sympathise with the plight of each and every Newcastle fan. 

This sucks. #AshleyOut.

