Yannick Carrasco's Agent Provides Dalian Yifang Update as Belgian Seeks China Exit

By 90Min
June 24, 2019

Yannick Carrasco's agent has revealed Dalian Yifang are adamant the Belgium international is not for sale this summer, despite his pleas to leave China and return to Europe with Arsenal heavily linked.

Carrasco moved to the Chinese club from Atletico Madrid last year and has recently voiced his eagerness to leave, also criticising his teammates and those in charge of the side.

Christophe Henrotay, Carrasco’s agent, recently revealed Dalian Yifang are not planning on selling the 25-year-old, while also stating Arsenal had not submitted a formal bid for his services, claiming they were just interested.

He said, as quoted by Het Laatste Nieuws”Carrasco has been saying for a long time that he wants to return to Europe.


“There are clubs that would like to sign him. One club submitted a formal offer. Other clubs, such as Arsenal, also wanted to do that, but Dalian said he was not for sale."

The 25-year-old was suspended by the Chinese club after returning late from international duty with Belgium but his agent added that it was due to the winger needing treatment for a knee injury.

Henrotay added: “Carrasco had discomfort in his knees after the international matches. He stayed in Belgium for treatment. The club received medical reports that prove that. Now, this situation is due to the fact that the club is not addressing the cause of the problem.”

JUAN BARRETO/GettyImages

Arsenal have been linked with Carrasco for a while now and came close to completing 

a deal in January but it eventually fell through. The Premier League side have only been given a £45m transfer budget for the summer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message