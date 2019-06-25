Bayern Munich Still Want Callum Hudson-Odoi But Won't Pay Big This Summer

Bayern Munich are still interested in bringing Callum Hudson-Odoi to Germany but are said to be unwilling to pay more than £20m for the winger this summer.

Back in January, 18-year-old Hudson-Odoi was heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern and even handed in a transfer request after the Bavarians made a £35m bid to sign him.

His request was denied and, after struggling for game time in the first half of the season, he finally broke into Chelsea's first team and put in a number of good performances before picking up a season-ending injury in April.

Warren Little/GettyImages

According to German publication Bild (as relayed by The Sun) Bayern are still keen on signing Hudson-Odoi in spite of the fact that he will remain sidelined for months into next season due to injury.

The report adds that as the England international only has a year left to run on his current Blues contract, Bayern are only willing to make an offer of approximately £20m.

It was recently reported that Hudson-Odoi wants assurances that he will get regular playing time before he commits to signing a new contract.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

Following Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus, former Blues midfielder and current Derby boss Frank Lampard is expected to be announced as Chelsea's new manager in the coming days.

The Sun claim that the club have faith in Lampard to persuade Hudson-Odoi to reject Bayern's advances and stay with the Europa League winners.

Another possible key figure in the 20-year-old's future is Lampard's assistant manager at Derby, former Blues midfielder Jody Morris. Morris managed Hudson-Odoi whilst he was in charge of Chelsea's academy from 2014 to 2018.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Hudson-Odoi's strong form in the second half of the season led to him being called up by Gareth Southgate to England's senior team in March 2019.





He made his debut in a 5-0 win over Czech Republic at Wembley before making his first start in a 5-1 away victory over Montenegro, where he delivered an assist for Blues team-mate Ross Barkley.