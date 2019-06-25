Everton Confirm Permanent Signing of Barcelona Midfielder Andre Gomes

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Everton have officially confirmed the permanent signing of Andre Gomes from Barcelona following an incredible season long-loan at Goodison Park. 

The midfielder has signed for a fee of £22m and has agreed a five-year deal with the club. 

Speaking following the announcement, the Portuguese star stated (evertontv): “I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it.


“I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.


“Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.


“I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.”

Andre Gomes enjoyed a fantastic debut season in the Premier League during the 2018/19 campaign, playing 27 games. 


The midfielder is Everton's second signing of the summer, following the arrival of former Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl at the beginning of the summer. 


