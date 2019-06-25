Fernando Torres Offers Honest Assesment of Chelsea Career After Announcing His Retirement

Former Chelsea striker Fernando Torres has spoken out about his two and a half year spell at Stamford Bridge, coldly claiming that the Blues were little more than the team who delivered him trophies.

The 35-year-old spent time reflecting on his career following his announcement that he would retire this summer, ending an almost 20-year career at the highest level of professional football.

After speaking in glowing terms about the likes of Liverpool, Atlético Madrid and even his most recent side Sagan Tosu, Torres told AS (via Sport Witness) that his spell at Stamford Bridge was simply a way of 'giving me what I always longed for; the titles.'

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Torres signed for Chelsea during the January transfer window on 2011, switching to west London for a fee which has since risen to €58m.

He made 172 appearances for the club and was responsible for one of their most iconic moments when they won the Champions League in 2012, rounding Barcelona goalkeeper Víctor Valdés to book their place in the final with a 92nd-minute goal.

He was brought on in time for the penalty shootout against Bayern Munich, but Torres didn't have to test his nerve from 12 yards in the end as misses from Ivica Olic and Bastian Schweinsteiger allowed Didier Drogba, to score the decisive spot-kick.

Throughout Torres' seven-year career in England, the Spaniard made 212 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea and Liverpool combined.

Although he wasn't able to become part of the infamous 100 club - he scored 85 top slight goals - Torres is fondly remembered for being one of the Premier League's best ever players, especially during his time at Anfield.