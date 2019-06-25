Nike's Jordan Brand Unveil Second PSG Collaboration With New Lifestyle Range

Nike's Jordan Brand have unveiled another collaboration with Paris Saint-Germain, bringing out a new collection of lifestyle apparel.

The two organisations combined for PSG's Champions League kit last season, which left fans running to stores to pick up their own clothing. There were plenty of items unveiled as part of the first collaboration and now, as part of Paris Fashion Week, a fresh range has been unveiled.

Nike confirmed the news on their official website, stating that the collection "incorporates style and innovation in its second lifestyle apparel offering."

The range focuses a lot on the history of both Paris and the Jordan Brand, with graphics and colour schemes inspired by the original Air Jordan VI shoes.

There are four new items of footwear in the collection. On top of a new Air Jordan VI model, there will also be new styles of the Jordan I low, Jordan Mars 270 and Jordan Havoc React. All these shoes will feature a tag with the world "Paname" written on, as a reference to Paris' diverse culture.

Image by Tom Gott

The collaboration also features plenty of everyday wear to choose from. There are jackets, fleece bombers and hoodies, all of which feature a combination of orange, black and grey, as well as both the Jordan and PSG logos.

Shirts, backpacks, duffle bags and waist bags all feature as well, giving fans the chance to incorporate the collection into everyday life.

This latest release comes after Nike confirmed a new 23 Engineered range, working alongside superstar winger Neymar to manufacture a range of clothing which is perfect for fans and athletes alike.