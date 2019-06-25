Said Benrahma: 5 Things to Know About the Brentford Star Who Is Attracting Premier League Interest

Premier League new boys Aston Villa will be gunning for reinforcements this summer, as they look to cement their place in the top-flight after winning promotion in the Championship playoff final.

Dean Smith's men have cleared out some of the deadwood in order to free up transfer funds, and Brentford's Said Benrahma is one man they are reportedly keeping an eye on.

The 23-year-old has been making waves in the Championship with Brentford, and knows Smith well from his time in charge of the Bees.

The majority of football fans probably don't know an awful lot about him, however, so, in classic 90min style, we're here to help - with five things to know about the £20m-rated star...

He Led the Championship in Assists Last Season



With 14 Championship assists in the 2018/19 season, Benrahma created the most goals in the division.





In addition to creating chances, he also knows how to score them - finding the back of the net 11 times in his 45 appearances. Creative, tricky on the ball and possessing a good turn of pace, he's certainly a player who could be ready to step up a level.





Creativity is the key to staying up in the Premier League, so Benrahma certainly fits the mould of midfielder that Villa should be eyeing up.

He's Likely to Leave for Over 10x What Brentford Paid

As alluded too earlier, Brentford are thought to be demanding £20m for Behrahma - despite signing him for under £2m just a year ago.

Given his contribution to the team, that's hardly surprising - and Villa will know that in order to prise him away from Griffin Park, they'll have to come close to matching that valuation.

Brentford's stance is also a reflection of their reluctance to sell - and it's likely that they will stick to their guns in regards to Benrahma, as well as teammate Neal Maupay.

He's Been Likened to Lionel Messi



Not bad company, eh? While that statement may not be factually true, it does show how highly former Brentford midfielder Sam Saunders rates Benrahma.





"I trained with him and I know it’s a big shout but he is a little bit like Lionel Messi in the way he can run with the ball with pace," Saunders said, in quotes relayed by HITC.

"It just doesn’t leave his foot, it’s like it’s velcroed on.”





Will probably put the likes of Jack Grealish, John McGinn and Anwar El Ghazi to shame if he's that good - but then again, he's probably not quite at that level....probably.

There Could be a Swap Deal in the Works



In January 2017, Villa raided Brentford 's ranks for their then top goalscorer Scott Hogan - paying a cool £12m to snare him.

Unfortunately for Hogan, and for Villa, his time in the Midlands hasn't really gone to plan - failing to cement a regular place in the team, and consequently, not replicating his goalscoring exploits.

The Bees are keen to bring Hogan back to London, and the player will likely be interested in a move back to happier surroundings - suggesting a player plus cash deal could become a reality.

Bournemouth Are Also Taking an Interest



The problem for Villa is they're not the only ones interested in signing Benrahma.

Bournemouth are also interested, and may look to pounce should they need to find a replacement for Arsenal target Ryan Fraser - a £30m move has been rumoured there.

Should he move to the Vitality Stadium instead, he can expect to ply his trade alongside fellow whizkid David Brooks - who enjoyed a standout campaign on the south coast following his move from Sheffield United.