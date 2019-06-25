Tanguy Ndombele 'One Step Away' From €62m Tottenham Move With Medical Just Around the Corner

By 90Min
June 25, 2019

Lyon star Tanguy Ndombele is edging ever closer to joining Tottenham this summer, with only a few details left to be ironed out between the clubs before the midfielder gets the green light to undergo a medical.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had appeared to be focusing their immediate attention on their approach of Leeds United starlet Jack Clarke, who is closing in on an £8.5m move to join the Champions League finalists.

But there's also been a breakthrough in talks for the club's main target, and Gianluca Di Marzio's latest update claims that Ndombele is now just 'one step away' from securing his transfer to Tottenham ahead of the 2019/20 season.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 22-year-old midfielder will become Spurs' new club-record signing after the two clubs agreed on a €62m transfer fee, with the club's most expensive signing currently sitting at the €40m they spent on Davinson Sánchez.

Di Marzio adds that there are only a few details which need to be sorted out before Ndombele can undergo his medical with Tottenham, but it's expected that his arrival will be a formality after Lyon give the green light at their end.

The France international has established himself as one of European football's brightest prospects ever since breaking into Lyon's first-team in 2017, having arrived initially on loan from SC Amiens.

Ndombele's move was made permanent for just €8m a year later and he's gone on to make 96 appearances for the club, scoring four goals and claiming 16 assists from the heart of midfield.

He won't act as a like for like replacement for Tottenham's wantaway playmaker Christian Eriksen, but Ndombele's arrival will soften the blow of losing the Dane amid rumours of a move to La Liga.

