Transfer Rumours: Man Utd Back in for Sancho, Spurs Eye £15m-Rated Winger, Zaniolo to Juve & More

In a week where Luis Suárez appealed for a penalty after the goalkeeper handled the ball inside his own penalty area, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that some of the transfer rumours floating around are just as bizarre as the Uruguayan's antics against Chile.

Here's a handful of some of the best (and weirdest) transfer stories that are currently doing the rounds.

James Rodriguez Forced to Wait on Napoli Switch by Florentino Pérez

Wagner Meier/GettyImages

S.S.C. Napoli's move for Colombia international James Rodriguez has been temporarily halted by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez.





The 27-year-old has reportedly already agreed to link up with his former manager Carlo Ancelotti in Naples, but TuttoNapoli report that decision-makers in the Spanish capital want to delay the move whilst Colombia continue their journey in the Copa América.





It's claimed that Real Madrid's head honcho Pérez is looking to use the tournament in Brazil as a way of driving Rodriguez's price up, similar to how Los Blancos were forced to pay a premium for his signature following the 2014 World Cup.

Tottenham Consider Cut-Price Deal for Danish Winger Andreas Skov Olsen

Nordsjælland starlet Andreas Skov Olsen has emerged as a transfer target for Tottenham this summer, with the Denmark Under-21 international set to enter the final 12 months of his contract in Farum.

The 19-year-old was involved in 32 goals across all competitions for the club last season, announcing himself as one of Denmark's brightest talents alongside his namesake Robert Skov at Copenhagen, who has also popped on Tottenham's radar.

Although the wheels aren't in motion to bring Olsen to north London, The Mirror claim that Mauricio Pochettino's side are keeping tabs on the teenager as he's expected to be available at a cut-price £15m due to his contract situation with Nordsjælland.

Coach Claims Arsenal Target Can Become 'Best Midfielder in the World'

Andreas Schaad/GettyImages

Arsenal transfer target Dominik Szoboszlai can become the 'best centre-midfielder in the world', according to RB Salzburg's assistant coach Rene Maric.





The Hungarian teenager recently emerged as a potential signing for Unai Emery, although Arsenal remain short of matching Szoboszlai's £15m asking price.





Salzburg's Rene Maric played down links with a move to north London, but he also added fuel to the fire by claiming that the 18-year-old has the potential to become one of the best players on the planet.

potential to become the best CM in the world — RM (@ReneMaric) June 23, 2019

Everton & Arsenal Target 'Not on the Market' Despite €25m Offers

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Torino defender Armando Izzo could be rewarded with a new contract with the Serie A club, despite being the subject of interest from Arsenal and Everton.





According to Di Marzio, offers of €25m were being readied by the two Premier League sides ahead of a meeting between Torino's chairman Urbano Cairo and Izzo's agent on Tuesday.

But they add that Izzo is not being put up for sale after his stand-out season with the club, with Cairo instead looking to offer the 27-year-old centre-back an improved contract ahead of the 2019/20 season.

Manchester United 'Relaunch Interest' in Jadon Sancho Ahead of Double Exit

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Manchester United have apparently reignited their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, as they prepare to cash in on both Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

It's a story which is being peddled by The Sun, who have cited an article from Forbes as where the rumour originally came from.

But nowhere in Forbes' piece does it come close to suggesting that Manchester United will come back in for Sancho after Lukaku and Pogba's futures are sorted.

In fact, the article which The Sun have cited is claiming the exact opposite, leading with the title: "Manchester United Accept Signing Jadon Sancho Not Possible This Summer."

Juventus' €35m Bid for Nicolò Zaniolo Rejected by Roma

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Serie A champions Juventus have seen their €35m offer to sign Italian wonderkid Nicolò Zaniolo rejected by AS Roma, according to Gazzetta dello Sport’s Nicolo Schira (via Football Italia).





The 19-year-old only arrived in the Italian capital last summer following a move from Inter, but Zaniolo is already widely regarded as one of the most exciting prospects across Europe.





Eager to lure the teenager to Turin, Juventus are claimed to have submitted a €35m bid which has quickly been rejected, but the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici is remaining in contact with Zaniolo's representatives.

Paris Saint-Germain Shortlist Nélson Semedo as Need for Reinforcements Increases

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Barcelona defender Nélson Semedo has emerged as a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of an exodus of right-backs in the French capital.

Dani Alves has already confirmed that he will not renew his contract, while Thomas Meunier is also expected to be sold as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract.

Looking to bolster that position back up, AS (via Sport) claim that PSG want to bring Barcelona's Semedo to the Parc des Princes this summer, but the Catalan side are unlikely to budge from the defender's €100m release clause.

One thing that has been suggested is that Semedo could be used as a makeweight to help bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou.