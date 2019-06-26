2019 Women's World Cup: Phil Neville's Best Available Lionesses XI to Face Norway

England face Norway in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup on Thursday night, aiming to reach a second consecutive semi-final in the competition after finishing third four years ago.

Manager Phil Neville has some injury and illness worries to contend with ahead of this one, while he may also be tempted to make other changes to make his team more resilient against a Norwegian side that has proven itself to be very dangerous in the last two weeks.

Here's a look at the Lionesses XI that could start the game...

Goalkeeper & Defenders

GK - Karen Bardsley - Left out against Argentina in order to give deputy Carly Telford a World Cup debut at her third tournament, but has since regained her place as expected.

RB - Lucy Bronze - The virus going through the Lionesses threatened to claim the star right-back as a victim. Fortunately, she has brushed it off and has been declared 'fine'.

CB - Steph Houghton - An appalling late tackle in the Cameroon game has left the England skipper at 50/50 for this one. She will be given every chance to prove her fitness, though.

CB - Abbie McManus - Millie Bright is an even bigger doubt than Houghton through illness and could make way. McManus started against Argentina and replaced Bright against Scotland.

LB - Alex Greenwood - Scored only the third senior international goal of her career to seal the 3-0 result against Cameroon with a smart set-piece finish.

Midfielders

CM - Jill Scott - The veteran with nearly 140 caps is proving all over again just why she has been a staple of the squad for 13 years and counting. Her experience will be key in this one.

CM - Keira Walsh - Seemingly an automatic pick for the Lionesses these days, the 22-year-old must help manage possession, which has been England's biggest weakness so far.

CM - Jade Moore - A tactical shift in midfield to disrupt Norway's attack has the potential to see the tenacious Reading star favoured over the more attacking Fran Kirby.

Forwards

RF - Nikita Parris - Hasn't actually scored since converting a penalty in the opening game against Scotland. Under pressure to retain her place.

ST - Ellen White - Scorer of four goals in this World Cup so far after key strikes against Scotland, Japan and two to beat Cameroon. The Golden Boot is even in sight if she continues her current form.

LF - Toni Duggan - Has started both Lionesses games since recovering from injury earlier in the tournament and will be determined to get on the score sheet.

