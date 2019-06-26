Andre Gomes: 6 Reasons Why Everton Have Landed Themselves an Absolute Bargain

Andre Gomes has officially completed his move to Everton from Barcelona for a reported fee of £22m, agreeing a five-year deal with the club. His move came off the back of a successful loan spell which saw him earn plaudits from pundits and fans alike.

After an unsuccessful spell with Barcelona, he took his chance to impress and after a tough start with injuries and the general form of the team, he finally found his feet. The 25-year-old Portuguese international was an integral figure in midfield playing a total of 27 games, scoring one goal and providing one assist..

Here are six reasons why Andre Gomes is a great signing for Everton.

Low Fee, High Value

Arriving at Everton for a fee of around £22m, we can all agree that in today's market he's a bargain buy.

Finding a player of Gomes' calibre for a similar price would have been a tough ask. The lower fee doesn't take anything away from the player, with Barcelona happy to part ways with the midfielder in order to splash the cash elsewhere.

Getting this business done early helps to show the club’s intent with the added bonus of having him available for pre-season straight away. Good business all round.

Has Proven His Worth at the Club

His form in the second half of the season was a key factor in Everton deciding to sign him. After a start that was riddled with injuries coupled with the Toffees' poor form, he managed to find his feet next to Idrissa Gueye.

It saw him become an integral part of manager Marco Silva's system. Whilst only managing one goal and one assist, his change of position saw him succeed in a deeper role which suited his passing and dribbling qualities.

Working as part of a team with Gueye, he brought an added quality and calmness to this Everton midfield, complementing Gueye's ball-winning ability quite nicely.

His Natural Ability Upgrades the Midfield

Coming from Valencia and Barcelona as well as being a mainstay in the Portuguese national squad, Gomes has been highly rated by big clubs as well as the national team. Clearly, he was held in high regard for a reason.

His main traits were there for all to see this season. Despite playing in a new league, with a new team and contending with injuries, his ability to carry and drive the ball forward was combined with passing skills on a different level than the likes of Tom Davies, James McCarthy and Morgan Schneiderlin.

Still Has Room to Grow

No other midfielders in the Toffees' current squad can do what he does. He adds an added level of quality to Everton’s midfield, something that has been sorely missing in recent years.





Coupled with his quality on the ball, he's proven he's a workhorse in the middle of the park, even if he does need to improve on the defensive side of his game. With a tackling success rate of only 59%, he definitely has room for improvement. However, it is a good return when you consider his background playing in Spain which is typically a much less physical league.

If he wants to make it as a rounded player in the Premier League he needs to improve slightly in that area, but he does have more ability on the ball than most players in his position.

Has More Experience Than Most

His time in Spain at one of the biggest clubs in the world, training with world class players every day has allowed him to develop his technical side day in day out, playing over 46 games in two seasons at Barcelona.

Bringing that experience into an Everton team trying desperately to break into Europe would help to push and build upon their eighth-place finish last season.

Possessing a certain calmness in midfield, playing next to a workhorse such Gueye will help Everton to turn defence into attack on a more regular basis. Those two working as a double pivot is key to Everton's success.

He's Hungry for Success

Barcelona inserted a €100m release clause in Andre Gomes' contract when he joined from Valencia. A clear example of how much they valued him. Everton have just signed a bargain at £22million. — Ian Croll (@Iancroll1) June 25, 2019

This move is incredibly important for Gomes' career. Having struggled at Barcelona he will now look to cement his position in the Premier League to perhaps earn another big move down the line in his career.

Still only 25 years old, he has time to develop. His personal goals will be to stay injury free and rack up a full season which will help to improve his consistency.

Going forward and contributing in terms of goals and assists will also be a target for him. Despite playing in a deeper position, he certainly has the technical ability as well as the height to improve his output.