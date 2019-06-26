David Silva Reveals Plan to Leave Manchester City at End of 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

David Silva has confirmed that his tenth season in the Premier League with Manchester City will be his last at the club.

The Spaniard's contract is set to expire in June 2020, and Silva has decided not to renew calling it the 'perfect time' to end a fantastic career in England. 

Since joining from Valencia in 2010 in a deal worth around £21m, Silva has played 396 times for City, scoring 71 goals and providing 129 assists on his way to four Premier League titles, four League Cups and two FA Cups, including the historic treble last season.

Alex Morton/GettyImages

However, as quoted by the Mirror, Silva confirmed that 2019/20 would be his final season. When asked about the possibility of playing beyond his contract, the 33-year-old said: “No, this is the last one - 10 years for me is enough. It’s the perfect time for me.

“Initially, City were talking about two years, but I decided to sign another one, so I finished at 10 years. It completes the cycle. It’s a nice round figure. I can never see myself playing against City for another team. So 10 years – that’s it.”

Silva has often suggested he would like to finish his career with local side Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, but their current position in Spain's second tier has cast doubt over this prospect.

“I would like to do that, but I don’t know,” said Silva. “Football changes. Who knows? But I would love to finish my career here in Las Palmas. It depends on the team and the players. I cannot come here to play in the Second Division with this team.”

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Silva's trophy haul at City has come solely from domestic competitions, and he conceded that finally winning the Champions League would be the ideal way to go out, adding: “That would be perfect.

“We haven’t been able to achieve that goal yet but if every year is like last season, I would sign for it right now.

“When I was a kid, I never thought I would achieve everything I have done. So for me I’m more than happy with what I have achieved in my time at City.”

      Modal message