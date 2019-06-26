Juventus Eyeing Blockbuster Summer Move for Real Madrid Star Isco

By 90Min
June 26, 2019

Italian giants Juventus are reportedly looking to sign out-of-sorts Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco this summer.

It's been a revolving door policy in Madrid so far this summer, with a number of high profile signings jetting into the Spanish capital to help resurrect the fortunes of Zinedine Zidane's ailing side.

The Old Lady, meanwhile, have recently appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new manager, and are keen to strengthen their squad once more as they look to retain their Serie A crown for a ninth successive season.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

A move for Isco does seem to a little out of the realms of possibility, but nevertheless Italian pubication II Corriere di Torino (via CalcioMercato) claim La Vecchia Signora want to sign him - and that a move could happen.

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is named as a potential casualty in Turin should the Spanish playmaker arrive, after enduring a difficult season in the shadow of superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at the club last summer.

Isco scored six goals in 37 appearances for Real Madrid last season, also notching an assist. He largely struggled for gametime, though, and was a peripheral figure under former manager Santiago Solari, who was replaced by the returning Zidane in March.

The former Malaga star does have an eye watering €700m release clause, but it's claimed a deal could be thrashed out for the paltry sum of €80m.

Should he arrive at Juve, Isco would fit into the Ross Barkley or Mateo Kovacic 'creative' midfield role that new boss Sarri oversaw in a 4-3-3 formation at Chelsea - albeit to a rather higher standard.

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Sarri's side have also been linked with a surprise move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi, though any potential swap deal involving Dybala has allegedly been ruled out. With Gonzalo Higuain returning to the club this summer after loan spells away, no such deal is likely to take place.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message