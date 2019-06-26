Transfer Rumours: Cancelo in City Talks, Man Utd Eye Ben Yedder, West Ham Bid for Rondon & More

Manchester better strap themselves in for this one, as both City and United feature heavily in today's edition of #dagoss.

Manchester City & Juventus in London for Talks Over Joao Cancelo

Since neither Manchester nor Turin were deemed respectable places to discuss the future of Joao Cancelo, representatives from both sides have instead sought to thrash out a deal in the English capital.

Pep Guardiola has made the right back slot his number one priority this season, and a £44m move is now being discussed the bring the Portuguese to the Etihad. Tutto Mercato Web claim Juventus' sporting director Fabio Paratici flew to London to meet with City, where a five-year-deal is being spoken about, presumably at a rather fancy restaurant.

A deal appears to be edging ever closer, and could well mean Danilo will finally seal a move away from the club, after having had one foot in Milan for what feels like an age now.

Manchester United Set Sights on Ben Yedder as Romelu Lukaku Nears Exit

Yes, United are in fact not first on the list today! However, don't fret Red Devils fans, they'll feature again before the end.

With Lukaku moving closer to the United exit door by the day, one of the few certainties in the club's transfer plans is that they would need to sign an adequate replacement. Well, they might have found their man, if the Mirror are to be believed, as the club consider a swoop for Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder.

That said, in order for any move to take place (which France Football, via ABCdeSevilla, claim would need to be £36m), Lukaku and his team need to shift themselves into gear and get going, or else its all square at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes' Agent Flies to England to Meet Premier League Duo

Portuguese publications have (yet again) issued a further development on the future of Sporting CP's Bruno Fernandes. This time, O Jogo, relayed by Sport Witness, are claiming that the Fernandes' agent Miguel Pinho is going to fly to England to hold talks with United and Tottenham, with 'important developments' to take place.

It's a story that's been rumbling on for some time now, with hopefully some clarification on any proposed deal to come to light in the coming days. That said, the publication does state that no bids have been lodged for the midfielder.

As is, the 24-year-old is still due to link up with his teammates on 4 July. I think we'd all be happy if this one just moved on and come to some sort of solution, regardless of what unfolds.

West Brom Reject Hammers' Cash-Plus-Players Bid for Rondon

Oh Newcastle, poor, poor Newcastle.





The club are at one of their lowest points in recent years, and their top scorer of last season has more chance of re-joining them than Mike Ashley has of shifting 20kg by next week.





Such is the club's situation that West Ham have sought to capitalise and sign the Salomon Rondon from under their noses. The Mirror speculate that the £10m bid included fringe players Sam Byram and Jordan Hugill but was knocked back by the Baggies - with the midlands outfit holding on for nearer £16.5m.

Manuel Pellegrini is keen to be reunited with the striker, whom he managed at Malaga, and would act as a direct replacement for the departing Andy Carroll. Currently away for the Copa America, Rondon looks like hot property in what is set to be another bonkers summer of Premier League spending.

Manchester City 'Ahead' of Napoli in Race for Everton

No, not that Everton. The one who is tearing it up in Brazil for both his club side Gremio and the national squad at the Copa America.

Rumours linking the forward to City had come almost exclusively from Brazil, but now the Italian press have had their say with Radio Mars (via Calcio Napoli 24) claiming that Everton has been offered to Napoli for €35m. It is a move the Serie A side are supposedly weighing up.

However, the report goes on to suggest that the Citizens are still 'ahead' of Carlo Ancelotti's side despite, as aforementioned, the only rumours coming out of his native country. An exciting prospect no doubt, but a Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez replacement? Hmm, not too sure.

Torino hold Armando Izzo Talks to Fend Off Arsenal & Everton

Yes, this time it is that Everton.





Gianluca Di Marzio is stating that both Arsenal and the Toffees are 'ready to present' a £25m bid for Italian central defender Izzo, prompting the club to hold talks with the players' agent Urbano Cairo about his future.

The 27-year-old enjoyed a fine debut season for the Turin outfit, scoring four goals in 37 league appearances and earning his first international call-up this year.

But, regardless of Premier League interest, Cairo has made it clear his client is not for sale. Therefore, talks with Torino's president looks likely to only be based extending his contract. Which, well, puts an end to that before Arsenal and Everton fans go on YouTube for his highlights reel and start waxing lyrical.

Martin Odergaard Weighing Up Loan Options Ahead of New Season

That's right, he still exists, and he's still on Real Madrid's books.

Nevertheless, they still want to ship him off for the coming season with Bayer Leverkusen and Real Sociedad the two interested parties. It seemed as though a move to the Bundesliga was set to happen, but the Spanish side's proposition has attracted the Norwegian's attentions, claim the Daily Mail.

Los Blancos would favour a move to Leverkusen, who are in the Champions League, while the 20-year-old is supposedly caught in two minds.

Let's be fair, though, he ain't going back to Madrid, so only the truly foolish would turn down Champions League football over Spanish mid-table mediocrity. But hey, it is warmer over there.

Number of Clubs Eyeing Fernando Llorente

Despite now being 34-years-old, that hasn't stopped a number of clubs across Europe holding an interest in the Spurs striker, who looks increasingly likely to leave north London this summer.

Great news for him, however, is that both Milan clubs, Roma, Galatasaray and Athletic Bilbao are keeping tabs on the Spaniard according to A Bola.

Clearly his contribution during Spurs' Champions League campaign did the trick, and few Tottenham fans would wish anything but good luck to the forward, despite finding the back of the net only 13 times in 65 outings.