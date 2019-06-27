Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has insisted that he is happy at the Emirates Stadium, dismissing talk of a potential move to AC Milan.

Torreira fuelled talk of a potential move away from Arsenal by admitting he had struggled to settle in England, with Milan thought to be keen on bringing the Uruguay international back to Serie A.

However, speaking ahead of his nation's Copa America quarterfinal against Peru (via the Daily Mail), Torreira insisted that he was in no rush to leave Arsenal this summer.

He said: "Nobody from AC Milan has got in touch with me. Today I'm in the Premier League and happy to be part of Arsenal. Adapting was not easy, but I only think about the team. I'm happy to be there."

Reports had claimed that Torreira longed for a return to Italy, while Milan were also thought to be eager to recruit him as part of their summer overhaul. Arsenal were even said to be open to a permanent sale, although Torreira's latest words seem to suggest that he is going nowhere this summer.

The Gunners are on the lookout for ways to raise transfer funds, with their reported budget of £45m thought to be far below what Unai Emery is looking to spend this summer.

The club have been heavily linked with plenty of players, such as Kieran Tierney, Wilfried Zaha and Armando Izzo, and will certainly need to raise more money if they are to sign more than one of their targets.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi, Granit Xhaka and Laurent Koscielny have been linked with moves away from the Emirates this summer, with Emery keen to build a squad capable of competing for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

It appears as though Torreira, who made 50 appearances for Arsenal last season, is eager to remain part of the side as the Gunners look to bounce back from a disappointing end to their last campaign.