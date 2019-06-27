PSG Open Talks With AC Milan Over €50m Gianluigi Donnarumma Deal in Potential Player Plus Cash Move

Paris Saint-Germain have started talks with Milan over the proposed signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the Italian outfit wanting €50m for the 20-year-old, with Alphonse Areola potentially moving in the other direction.

The goalkeeper is considered one of Europe's finest young prospects ever since breaking into the first team at the San Siro during the 2015/16 season, aged just 16 at the time.

PSG have started talks with AC Milan for Gigio Donnarumma. AC Milan want €50M to sell him, PSG consider also to insert Alphonse Areola in a possible swap. Talks ongoing, PSG are seriously going for Donnarumma. 🇮🇹 #transfers #PSG #Milan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 26, 2019

Milan's failure to secure Champions League football proved pivotal as the club needed to raise significant funds in order meet Financial Fair Play standards, therefore a necessity to acquire funds through player sales is needed to balance the books.

Selling Donnarumma may provide one such way to do so, with Fabrizio Romano claiming PSG are 'seriously going' for the Italy international - and may offer Areola in a possible swap.

The Sky Sport Italy journalist added that talks are ongoing between the clubs as the French champions look too fill the void left by Gianluigi Buffon after his one-year contract concluded at the end of the season.

With Manchester United fearing over the future of their goalkeeper David de Gea, earlier this month it was claimed that they had made initial contact with the Serie A side about signing the stopper, although PSG appear to be leading the way for his signature.

Marco Giampaolo was officially unveiled as the club's new manager this month, with his first task being to raise adequate funds in order for the side to avoid a potential European ban or further punishment for their inability to spend according to UEFA's rules.

Another player who could be set for the exit door in Milan is Franck Kessie, who the club are ready offload for a fee in the region of €35m, with Everton, Arsenal & Tottenham interested in the Ivorian.